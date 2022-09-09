2
Menu
News

3 more Chinese, 6 Ghanaians busted, more excavators and weapons retrieved in anti-galamsey operations

The Suspects.png Galamsey suspects arrested at Asiama

Fri, 9 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Police in the wee hours of Friday, 9th September 2022, arrested nine more suspects and retrieved three excavators and three pump action guns in another anti-galamsey operation in the Western Region.

The latest arrest comes 24 hours after an intelligence-led operation from the night of 7th September till the dawn of 8th September 2022 led to the arrest of five Chinese engaged in galamsey at Asiama, in the Ellembe District of the Western Region.

They are Shi zhong Qix, Wei Lin Xi, Huang Qian Xi, Li Jian Wen and Huang Qian Sheng.

The Ghana Immigration Service has been contacted for details of their immigration status and their Ghanaian sponsors to assist with the investigation.

As the investigation continues, the Police have assured the public that all other accomplices, both Ghanaians and foreigners will be arrested and brought to face justice.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Tell Ghanaians we used to have threesomes - Tonardo to Afia Schwar
Aisha Huang: Kwaku Baako's 2017 comment pops up
Govt selects Ashanti Airlines as strategic investor for home-based carrier - Report
Akufo-Addo appointees who are ‘under pressure’ to resign
Police arrest 5 Chinese in connection with missing Ellembelle excavators
Aisha Huang is a Chinese state spy sent to destroy cocoa sector - Prof Aning alleges
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel
Related Articles: