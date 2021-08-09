3 pastors arrested after attempting to secretly bury woman

The three were arrested in connection with the death of a woman

Three pastors of the Agbemavor Church and Prayer Camp have been arrested following the discovery of a body at their church premises.



According to the Deputy Superintendent of Police in charge of the Kpetoe Police District, Benedicta Akpene, the body of the 46-year-old woman identified as Patience Nyormeviadzi was discovered wrapped in black cloth in one of the rooms at the camp.

DSP Akpene told the Ghanaian Times that, the body was smeared with a substance believed to preserve the body with a standing fan directed on the deceased when the policed stormed the church premises.



The police suspect that the pastors had adopted a plan to bury Patience who had visited the camp for prayers but died at the church premises.



The head pastor of the camp, Eklu Yao Mawuli and his two associates pastors, Alex Aimo Atsu and Joshia Saku, who were earlier arrested have been granted bail and currently assisting with police investigations.



