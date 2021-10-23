3 people inspire me in politics and you’re one – Adongo confesses to Bawumia

Dr Bawumia with Isaac Adongo

Isaac Adongo, Member of Parliament(MP) for Bolgatanga Central Constituency has named Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as one of three sources of his inspiration in politics.

Though the National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament has never let go any slightest opportunity to descend heavily on the Vice President on issues relating to the management of Ghana’s economy, he openly admitted that Dr. Bawumia is an inspiration to him as he names former President John Dramani Mahama and Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu as the other two political figures who inspire him.



“There are three people who inspire me in politics and they are His Excellency Former President John Dramani Mahama, Haruna Iddrisu, and you (Dr Bawumia). So your Excellency, kindly accept our condolences and we are also presenting a bull as support for the final funeral rites,” Mr. Adongo told the Vice President at a short private engagement in Walewale on Friday.



Following the death of Hajia Mariama Bawumia, mother of the Vice President on September 13, 2021, Adongo has been expressing his condolences and mourning with the Vice President.

Ahead of the final funeral rites of the late Hajia Mariama Bawumia, Adongo paid a visit to Dr. Bawumia at his residence in Walewale and presented a bull in support of the impending ceremony.



“When I lost my mother, you came and you consoled me. I was deeply touched by your sense of care and even though we have our political differences, it does not take away the fact that you’re a senior brother. On the loss of your mum, I’m here together with some of our Regional and Constituency executives to commiserate with you and to encourage you to be strong,” he said.