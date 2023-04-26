3 siblings, 2 others charged over theft of gold worth GH¢1.8 million

The accused persons were charged and put before the court

Three siblings and two others have been charged for stealing 2.4 kilograms of gold worth GH¢1.8 million or equivalent to $150, 000.

Theresa Oppong, 28, said to be the mastermind, Alice Gyan, 21, and Beatrice Asabea, currently at large, said to be siblings, were charged together with Ishmael Ocansey, Thomas Adjapon, both gold dealers.



When they were arraigned at the Circuit Court in Accra before a relieving judge, Samuel Bright Acquah, both Oppong and Gyan pleaded not guilty to separate of stealing and abetment respectively.



But whilst Oppong was remanded, Alice was granted bail in the sum of GH¢50,000 with two sureties who should be her relatives.



Ishmael Ocansey and Thomas Adjapon who were charged for dishonestly receiving and were on Police enquiry bail did not show up in court and have been warned to show up at the next court sitting.



Oppong and Asabea who is at large are both on the charge of conspiracy.

Brief facts



Per the brief facts of the case presented to the court by Chief Inspector Amoah Richard were that, the Complainant Sopam Maseker also known as Aba is an employee of AU Gold Resources Ltd, a Gold buying company in Ghana.



Theresa Oppong, Alice Gyan and Beatrice Asabea are siblings living at Accra and Ashaiman respectively.



Ishmael Ocansey and Adjapon Thomas, he said, are gold Dealers at Adabraka.



The Prosecutor said, about nine months ago, Oppong was employed as a cook and a cleaner and during her stay continued to pilfer from the complainant and other inhabitants of their money and gold but none was officially reported.

Chief Inspector Richard said, on March 23, 2023, the complainant called on Oppong to clean and dress his bed where some amount of money and 2.4 kilograms of gold were concealed in a bag under the bed.



The Prosecutor said, during her cleanup, she came across the valuables and called Alice to discuss on how to steal the money.



Chief Inspector Richard said, Oppong then carried the gold in the bedsheet into the washroom and subsequently took the gold in a mob bucket surreptitiously into her room.



He said, Oppong after a short while proceeded to meet Alice at Osu where Asabea was met.



Gold dealers

According to him, Oppong, Alice and Asabea proceeded to meet Ishmael and Thomas at their shops at Adabraka and sold the gold to them at prices of GH¢360,000.00 and GH¢369,728.00 as galamsayers from Obuasi.



Asabea, according to the Prosecutor, after the sale, took part of the gold and the entire booty away because Ishmael and Thomas had no money to buy them.



“On 24/03/2023, the complainant detected the theft and reported the matter to the Police upon several review of their internal CCTV footages,” the Prosecutor told the court.



Oppong and Alice were subsequently arrested and brought to the CID headquarters for questioning.



He said, Oppong later broke down in tears with the truth and told the Police that she called on Alice and Asabea about the means to steal same.

Oppong, the Prosecutor said, further intimated that on March 23, she managed to steal the gold and met Alice at Osu as Asabea joined them from Ashaiman to Ishmael and Thomas for sale.



Ishmael and Thomas reported themselves at the CID headquarters upon invitation and they readily produced the gold and stated that, they were made to believe that Oppong, Alice and Asabea were into galamsey with their brothers and decided to sell same here in Accra.



The accused persons were charged and put before the court whilst efforts are underway to arrest Asabea.