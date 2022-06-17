3 soldiers arrested for robbery false – Ghana Armed Forces

File photo

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), has dismissed reports that three of its personnel have been arrested for robbery offences.

In a statement copied to GhanaWeb, GAF said the allegation of robbery has not been established against the three soldiers who were arrested and hence, it is premature for such a conclusion to be drawn by the public.



Referring to a report by the Chronicle newspaper, the statement signed by MA Larbi, Naval Captain and Director, Public Relations explained that a Nigerian national reported the soldiers to the Amasaman Police station for alleged extortion, seizure of phones and forced entry into a premise at Nsakina.



Based on the report against the soldiers, there was a joint investigation by the Military Police and the Civil Police into the matter.



Subsequently, the “Military Police escorted the three soldiers to the Amasaman Police Station where they were compelled to avail themselves for their photographs to be taken as part of a routine investigation process.”



GAF said, "from preliminary checks by the Military Police, the soldiers, one of whom has relatives in the area prone to robbers, claimed they monitored suspicious movements in a particular house while on a visit. They proceeded to the house and were ushered in willingly by an occupant.



"Upon entry, they noticed some Nigerians busily working on laptops. The leader of the group denied involvement in cyber fraud or any criminal activity but expressed readiness to report any such acts to the security

services and therefore requested for the mobile number of one of the soldiers.



"The allegation that the soldiers scaled a wall to seize mobile phones made by the Nigerian and as to whether the soldiers really extorted monies have been refuted by the soldiers. Nonetheless, these allegations are being jointly investigated by the Military Police and the Civil Police and the truth yet to be ascertained. It is therefore unclear the motive of the haste in releasing such information with pictures into the public domain, on a yet to be determined matter."



The statement further said, "the Ghana Armed Forces reiterates that it does not condone any such acts and wishes to assure the public that it will not shield any soldier engaged in any criminal activity. However, it is prudent that the media and other stakeholders follow due process for the veracity of claims to be made to ensure accurate information is published.



"GAF, therefore, wishes to urge The Chronicle and other media partners that its doors are open for the necessary clarification to ensure a balanced reportage at all times," the statement concluded.



