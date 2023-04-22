3 staff of Quick Credit allegedly assault woman sexually over GH¢70 loan default

Quick Credit vehicle

Three male staff of Quick Credit and Micro Credit Investment Limited have allegedly assaulted a 30-year-old woman for defaulting GH¢70 loan payment.

The victim, Emelia, a food vendor and a drinking bar operator at Pokuase Mayera in Greater Accra Region secured GH¢1,000 loan to invest in her business.



The loan was supposed to be repaid in installments of GH¢105 per week for 13 weeks.



Emilia, however defaulted payment of GH¢70 when the repayment time was due.



Three(3) male debt collectors from Quick Credit company limited aboard branded company car stormed the workplace of the customer, allegedly physically and sexually assaulted her by pulling her breast.



The incident attracted many passersby and residents in the area to the scene which saved the victim from further assault.

Emilia narrated to Starr News that, "I have been taking loans from them [Quick Credit] and even give them customers. So recently I think before December last year I went for GH¢1000 which I repaid with GH¢105 per week for 13 weeks according to the agreement however defaulted payment of GH¢70 to complete the repayment of the loan” she narrated.



Emelia continued that “When they came. I had just returned from the market so I didn’t have money on me so I requested them to return the next day but they won’t listen. They created a scene and embarrassed me. So a woman intervened to guarantee for me before they left. I gave the GH¢70 to the woman since she became the guarantor but when they(Quick Credit staff] came after a few days the woman was not around. They became furious that I have conspired with the woman. They were forcing me to take someone’s money in my purse for them but I told them the money wasn’t mine. So the three men pounced on me, torn my dress and dragged me.”



She added “One of them even pulled my breast. That breast has since been paining me so I go to the hospital frequently to check. They assaulted and used derogatory words against me, my mother and my husband. A woman who came to the scene out of worry paid the amount to them before I had my freedom”.



Emelia proceeded to Pokuase Police Station to lodge an official complaint at the Police station.



Police issued a medical form to the victim which was endorsed after diagnoses and treatment at 37 Military Hospital.

The medical report cited by Starr FM Stated that she suffered from multiple contusions on the right arm and chest, and had muscle-skeletal pain”.



She also suffered injury in the shin.



However, the police have refused to proceed with the investigation fueling suspicion by the victim that they have been induced.



Quick Credit debt collectors are notorious for using aggressive means to recoup their debts.



Joseph Kofi Acquah, Pokuase Area Manager for Quick Credit and Micro Credit Investment Limited declined to comment when contacted on Phone.

He said “I will get back to you”



A follow-up Whatsapp message for a response also proved futile.



