3 students injured by flying roofing sheets during windstorm

Three (3)students of Salvation Army Senior High School in Akyem Wenchi in Denkyembuor District were injured after a violent windstorm ripped off buildings in the school.

The victims were admitted to Wenchi Salvation Army Health Center for treatment.



The incident occurred Tuesday, May 17, 2022.



The roofs of the Science Laboratory, Home Economics department, Kitchen, and dining hall were ripped off.



The incident caused chaos on campus as the students ran helter-skelter for safety. The three injured male students were struck by flying roofing sheets.

The headmaster of the school; Mr. Isaac Owusu Agyemang said the incident has impaired academic work, fearing delay in reroofing the affected buildings will affect the final year students preparing to write the West Africa Secondary School Examination (WASSCE).



The Administrator at the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Nana Kwame Essumang said the situation requires emergency support to reroof the affected facilities there report was being sent to the Regional Directorate of the organization for relief items.



“We have done the assessment and have submitted it to my immediate boss. At the moment we are writing the report to Koforidua our Regional Headquarters.” He said.



The incident has interrupted academic work.