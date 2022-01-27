3 students stabbed in a week, security beefed up at Ejisu Snr High Technical

The students are receiving treatment in the hospital

Fear has gripped hundreds of students of the Ejisu Senior High and Technical School following the stabbing of three students within a spate of one week.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ejisu, Samuel Oduro, has linked the attack to tensions between the students and some youth of Ejisu.



“They have been fighting in recent times, the students have been complaining of phone snatching,” he said.



The victims are all final-year students and, currently, receiving treatment at the Ejisu Government Hospital.

Five suspects are facing court today, Thursday, January 27.



Meanwhile, the Municipal Security Council is meeting to address security concerns.