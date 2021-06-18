3 suspects grabbed with human parts

Left to right: Anane Kofi Konye, Kwaku Agyapong and Isaac Adota

• Three men have been arrested for having human parts in their possession

• The police arrested them after they picked intelligence of what the suspects were into



• They are currently in police custody assisting with investigations



The Abuakwa Divisional Police Command have arrested three people for trade in body parts.



The suspects, 65-year-old Kwaku Agyapong, 48-year-old Anane Kofi Konye, and Isaac Adota, 25 years old, were arrested when they offered to sell the human skeletons for GH¢30,000.



Konye and Adota were arrested at a hotel where they were about to deliver the skeletons to the supposed buyers (plain clothed police officers).

The two then led the police to arrest the mastermind, 65-year-old Kwaku Agyapong, a resident of Adamsu in the Bono region.



The Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Godwin Ahianyo told Daily Graphic that they picked intelligence that Kwaku Agyapong had in his possession human parts and was looking for a buyer in Kumasi.



Following the tip off, some police officers posed as buyers.



The suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.