3 teacher unions declare strike over poor condition of service

Three teacher unions have begun a nationwide strike on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, over what they describe as the government’s disregard for their service conditions.

The three teacher unions are the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT).



The unions' decision is driven by several unresolved issues, including the persistent delay in salary payments, arbitrary alterations to academic timetables without proper consultation, and the protracted postponement of providing laptops to educators.



The national president of GNAT, Isaac Owusu, stated in a citinewsroom.com report that all teachers must heed the directive.



He also expressed significant concern over the distribution of laptops, the frequent changes to the school calendar without engaging teacher unions, and the obstruction of teachers' salaries by the Office of the Special Prosecutor, bypassing established procedures, as some of the reasons for their strike.



“The distribution of laptops to all teachers is of concern. The rampant changes in the school calendar without recourse to negotiation with the teacher unions are affecting the smooth operation of the service. Also, the blockage of teacher salaries by the Office of the Special Prosecutor without recourse to the laid down procedures is a major worry.”



“In the light of the above circumstances and given the delays and unfulfilled promises on the part of the employer and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission, and also threats from the rank and file of our members we, the pre-tertiary teacher unions, do stand with our members and hereby declare a nationwide industrial action effective today, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, to press home our demand,” he stated.

