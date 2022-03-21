3 teenagers jailed 20 years for motorbike robbery

The convicts are aged between 18 and 19-years

The Sogakope Circuit Court has sentenced three teenage boys to a jail term of 20 years each for the offense of robbery.

The court presided over by His Lordship Isaac Addo, sentenced Godsway Sedofia 19, Seraphim Torgbor 18, and Destiny Adzakpo 18, on Friday, March 18, 2022.



Police prosecutor, Chief Inspector Seidu Kodua, presenting facts of the case in court said Godsway Sedofia on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, hired the service of a motorbike rider from the Akatsi central market to Atidzive.



Upon reaching a section of the road, he ordered the rider to halt while pointing a pistol at him.



Godsway, with the assistance of the two others who were laying ambush in a nearby bush, ended up robbing their victim of his Haojue motorbike with registration number M-21- VR 3225 and a crash helmet.



The victim, following the incident, placed his colleague motorbike riders on alert and based on that, he received a tip-off that Godsway Sedofia and Seraphim Torgbor had been seen on a motorbike speeding through Glikpome town near Atidzive.



The victim accompanied by his friends proceeded to the residence of Godsway at Glikpome and had him arrested with the crash helmet in his possession.

Godsway Sedofia admitted the offence in his caution statement and mentioned Seraphim Torgbor, Destiny Adzakpo, and Robert Sedofia as his accomplices.



The two other suspects were subsequently arrested on December 24, 2022, at their hideout in Glikpome.



Destiny Adzakpo admitted during interrogation that he and Robert Sedofia who he was named as their gang leader had parked the motorbike at the premises of the Keta Municipal Hospital.



The suspects were taken to the hospital where the police retrieved and impounded the said motorbike.



Seraphim Torgbor stated in his caution statement that he only assisted in the planning of the act but did not participate in the actual robbery.



When put before the court, all three pleaded not guilty to their charges and were taken through full trial.

They were found guilty by the court presided over by His Lordship Isaac Addo who pronounced the prison term of 20-years with hard labour on all three.



The police say efforts remain underway to apprehend Robert Sedofia.



