3 times jilted men killed their partners as comebacks

There have been recent cases of men killing their partners who jilted them

The cases of spousal-related murders have been in the news in recent times. The trend so far indicates that some partners resort to using murders as a means at getting even with these partners, some of whom, have either been accused of cheating, or suspected of doing so.

In a period of two weeks, GhanaWeb has reported on stories related to these cases in the country.



This article looks at three cases of jilted men who used killed their partners as comebacks.



Serial abuser kills wife, inflicts cutlass wounds on father-in-law:



On May 2, 2023, a man identified only as Isaac, at Nungua in Accra, was reported to have killed his wife over her insistence on proceeding with a divorce.



He is reported to have later inflicted cutlass wounds on his father-in-law too.



The man, said to be a chronic abuser by a witness to the marriage, lamented how the deceased, although she would usually leave her matrimonial home after an abuse, her husband would return to plead with her to return.



A pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church, Pastor Boafo, who was at the home of the deceased, lamented the death and the circumstances leading to it.

According to other accounts, the culprit murdered his wife and tried to commit suicide over her insistence on proceeding with a divorce.



The culprit has since been arraigned before court.



Jealous boyfriend allegedly kills girlfriend with blocks at Dunkwa Mfuom:



On May 1, 2023, GhanaWeb reported that a 27-year-old man, Dominic Mfuom, had allegedly murdered his 23-year-old girlfriend, Victoria Tetteh, after a year of dating and numerous misunderstandings.



The deceased is said to have contacted her sister for help, but by the time she [her sister] returned, she found Victoria's lifeless body lying in a pool of blood outside the house.



The suspect fled the scene and took with him items he had bought for the deceased.



An eyewitness claimed that the suspect killed Victoria because she had cheated on him and that he might have drugged or poisoned her first.

The suspect was an illegal miner who had financially supported Victoria during their relationship, reports said.



The police are currently investigating the case, and the victim's body has been deposited at the Dunkwa Hospital, undergoing examination, autopsy, and preservation.



Adum murder case involving police inspector:



On April 20, 2023, a 26-year-old woman, Maa Adwoa, was shot and killed by her police inspector boyfriend, Ahmed Twumasi, at the forecourt of Dufie Towers in Adum, Kumasi, on suspicion of cheating.



According to reports, the police had launched a manhunt for Twumasi and eventually arrested him in Sekyere.



A CCTV footage showed that Twumasi kissed his girlfriend before shooting her.



Maa Adwoa's family has since requested police protection after unknown individuals entered their area suspiciously.

It also emerged from reports that the Inspector Ahmed Twumasi is a married, senior police officer.



The police are yet to update the public on further steps they are taking regarding the case.



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb







Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:









NW/AE