3 unemployed men on GH¢60,000 bail for illegal connection

A photo of the accused persons

Three unemployed youth have been slapped with a GHC20,000.00 with one surety bail each by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly engaging in illegal connection.

The court, presided over by His Lordship Justice Bright Samuel Acquah added that the surety must have a fixed place of abode and fix business within the court’s jurisdiction.



The accused persons; Ismail Fahad, 18 years old (first accused), Mawuli Oscar, 22 years old (Second accused), and Moses Teye, 18 years old (third accused) appeared before an Accra Circuit Court on six counts of offences.



All three pleaded not guilty to five offences of conspiracy to commit crime to wit threat of harm, conspiracy to commit crime to wit intentionally interferes or knowingly allows interference with the supplier’s distribution system, meters, or any equipment, threat of harm, intentionally interferes or knowingly allows interference with the supplier distribution system, meter or any equipment, and stealing. First Accused was charged with an additional offense of assault to which he pleaded not guilty.



Presenting the facts of the case before the court on Friday, August 19, 2022, the Prosecuting officer Mr. Paul Asibi Abariga stated that the complainant, Emmanuel Acheampong is a staff of ECG and the accused persons are friends who live together in a chamber and hall apartment at Abavana Down, a suburb of Accra.



According to Mr. Abariga, on August 15, 2022, the complainant led a team of ECG technicians to Abavan Down on their normal exercise and visited the accused persons’ apartment for inspection of their electric meter.



He said the team detected that the power used by the accused persons was not passing through the meter and in the presence of the accused persons, the power was disconnected. He added that the ECG team noted that the accused persons’ air conditioner was working while their meter was disconnected.

Mr. Abariga told the court that whilst the complainant wanted to issue accused persons with summons to report at the ECG office, the accused persons became offended and attacked the ECG team to reconnect their power. He added that when the ECG team left the house, accused persons followed them and seized their working tools.



The prosecutor further narrated that the accused persons threatened to harm the ECG team with the tools in their custody. He said some neighbours intervened and separated them but the first accused not being satisfied beat the complainant.



The complainant then reported the issue to the Kotobabi Police station and was issued with a medical form to attend hospital for necessary action to be taken. The accused persons were subsequently arrested on 17th August, 2022 and the case was later referred to the ECG investigation team for necessary action.



The prosecutor told the court that the accused in their respective caution statements admitted the offense and further stated that entered the apartment about four months ago and have not purchased power credit.



The case has been adjourned to August 27, 2022 for accused persons to reappear before the court.