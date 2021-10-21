3-year-old boy found lifeless in vehicle at Kumasi

File Photo: His body has been sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital

A three-year-old boy was found dead in a car at Roman Hill in Kumasi.

The body of Stephen Acheampong was discovered moments after he was reported missing by his mum, Doris Amofa, who had gone to pick him up after school had closed on Monday, October 18.



It is not clear how the deceased, a pupil of a Day Care managed by the St. Peter’s Catholic Church, found his way into the Toyota Corolla vehicle with registration number GE 7600-20, which was parked at the church premises.



The owner of the vehicle, Theresa Mensah, who made the shocking discovery drew the attention of the Headmistress of the nursery school, Madam Agnes Gyamfua who later reported the matter to the police at Manhyia.



“Police proceeded and found the lifeless body of the 3-year-old boy lying prone position at the rear seat with a whitish foamy fluid on the mouth”, a police statement read adding: “No marks of violence was found on the body”.



The victim was rushed the Manhyia Government Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His body has been sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) morgue for autopsy.

Stephen’s uncle, Adusei Opoku said the family will cooperate with the police to uncover the circumstances surrounding his nephew’s death.



“It’s a sad development. My sister [Stephen’s mother] is traumatized. The family is in grief. We hope and pray the police will do a thorough job”, Opoku said amid tears.



The incident comes after two children were found dead in a broken down vehicle at Alajo in Accra, Ghana’s capital.



While their parents suspect foul play, police say investigations have been launched following the shocking discovery.