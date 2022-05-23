1
Menu
News

3-year-old girl in critical condition after mud house collapses on her

Mudhouse Collapse The little girl sustained serious injuries after the building crushed her

Mon, 23 May 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A three-year-old girl is struggling for her life after their mud house collapsed on her at Breman Kwanankwaa in the Central Region on Sunday morning.

The victim, Maame Esi, who was asleep when the building collapsed was in the room with her mother and two siblings.

Report gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan revealed that the Mother of the victim and her two other siblings run away when the building was about to collapse leaving the victim in the room alone.

The little girl sustained serious injuries after the building crushed her.

She was rushed to the Our Lady of Grace Government Hospital at Breman Asikuma for treatment.

Speaking in an interview Mr. Felix Kwetey a Unit Committee Chairman for Breman Kwanankwaa said, because the family doesn’t have money to send the Victim to the hospital, they delayed for over three hours until the Unit Committee Members in the community mobilized funds to support the family.

He appealed to the general public to assist the family in terms of funds to take care of the victim.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Nkoranza MP exploiting tensions for political gains – Nkoranza Youth Association
Why A Plus and Feli Nuna traded insults on live TV
LilWin shares memories from his customary marriage to new wife
Ghana Health Service recommends suspension of all games involving Hearts of Oak
The reason Frafra women don't cheat on their husbands
Akufo-Addo, Ofori Panin planning Ghana’s perpetual takeover – Ohene Agyekum alleges
NDC would have made Achimota Forest Ecotourism Park – Jinapor
Accra floods again after Saturday’s downpour
Political party card more powerful and valuable than Ghana card – Kwasi Prempeh
Kwabena Agyapong asks NPP leadership to pay the gaps in his SSNIT contributions, wages
Related Articles: