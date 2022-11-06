17
Menu
News

30% salary cut: I was paid GHC310 last month because of deducted arrears - Kumasi Mayor

Video Archive
Sun, 6 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Government earlier this year announced a 30 percent salary cut for its appointees to mitigate economic hardship in the country.

Subsequently, President Akufo-Addo in an address on Sunday, October 30, 2022, while updating Ghanaians on the state of the economy said the 30 percent slash in salaries will still continue.

“We have decided also to continue with the policy of 30% cut in the salaries of political office holders including the President, Vice President, Ministers, Deputy Ministers, MMDCEs, and SOE appointees in 2023” he said.

The Mayor of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Sam Pyne responding to critics who doubt the deduction of the money disclosed how much of his salary was left after the 30 percent cut.

"This month in particular, I can tell you, I received 310 Ghana cedis, I have been deducted for arrears that have accrued since the policy was announced last year.

"So why would somebody doubt it if they haven’t investigated to find out the real truth of the matter?" he quizzed.

Listen to his submission on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo'

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Agric Minister turns market queen?' - Tarzan asks
'Ice water' business returns to Hohoe, Ho after decades
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah left out of Ghana’s provisional squad over indecision
Otto Addo snubs Abdul-Aziz Yakubu in Black Stars provisional squad
How Gabby compared Somalia's currency to the cedi in 2014
Never been to the UK or sold cocaine before - Jojo Mills-Robertson clarifies
Kume Preko reloaded: Demonstrators hit the streets of Accra in charged mood
‘Business is tough, the economy is tough’ – Ken Agyapong laments
Nyaho-Tamakloe is a failure, liability to NPP - Presidential staffer
How I nearly fought at a fuel station over price increment - KT Hammond
Related Articles: