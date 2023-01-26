0
30-year-old man ‘dies mysteriously’ after alighting from a motorbike

1595426285 27 Ghana Police Service Head Quarters Gsp.jpeg Ghana Police Service

Thu, 26 Jan 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 30-year-old man died on the street in Sehwi Kwasikrom, Bodi District, after alighting from a motorcycle.

The body was picked up and taken to the Juaboso government hospital mortuary.

According to eyewitnesses, they saw the victim get off a motorcycle and walk tirelessly around the street.

He was later discovered dead after being seen laying on the ground.

The motorcycle that brought him there was also nowhere to be found.

They then informed the assemblyman, and the police were called to the scene.

Assemblyman Righteous Manu stated that when the incident occurred, he immediately notified the police at Sehwi Kwasikrom, and the body was taken to the Juaboso government hospital mortuary for further investigation.

He also revealed that the deceased did not live in the neighbourhood.

