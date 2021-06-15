30-year-old man killed over GH₵10 debt

The deceased was stabbed following a confrontation over a ₵10

• The deceased has been identified as Arafat Alhassan, a 30-year-old farmer

• He was stabbed during a confrontation between himself and his brother and two men who had come to retrieve a debt of ₵10



• The deceased died when he and his brother were being rushed to the St Mathias Hospital for medical attention



A 30-year-old farmer named Arafat Alhassan on Sunday, June 13, 2021, was gruesomely stabbed to death at Yeji in the Bono Region following a confrontation over a ₵10 debt.



Confirming the incident in an interview with GhanaWeb, the Assemblyman for Jindibisa Electoral Area, Ali Mohammed explained that he received a call on Sunday about a fighting incident in the area and upon arriving he was told two people who had been stabbed had been sent to the St Mathias Hospital for treatment.



According to him, one Hadi Rashid who was owed ₵10 by the deceased came to ask for his money in the company of his friend also identified as Abdul Rahman.

Alhassan is reported to have told Rashid that he did not have the money to pay the debt, a situation which resulted in a standoff.



A brother of the deceased is said to have eventually settled the debt but the situation resulted in a confrontation between the brothers and the two men who had come to collect the money.



In the process, Abdul Rahman who was carrying a knife on himself stabbed the two brothers.



“The man said he didn’t have the ₵10 to pay and that generated into a fight. His brother came to pay the money but the fight continued. In the process of the fighting, the one who had escorted his friend to recover his debt pulled a knife and stabbed the two brothers,”



The Assemblyman narrated that at the time he arrived at the scene, Abdul Rahman had fled the scene and Hadi Rashid who had also left showed up later with a cutlass to continue the fight but was apprehended and handed over to the police.

Arafat is said to have died on the way to the hospital while his brother is currently receiving treatment.



The incident is said to have thrown the entire community into a state of shock and mourning.



Police in the area is on a manhunt for Abdul Rahman with Hadi Rashid currently in the custody of the police assisting in investigation.