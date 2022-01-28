30-year-old police officer killed by speeding driver

The remains of Corporal Billy K Fredreck has been deposited at hospital for preservation

Driver fails to stop on police signal

50-year-old driver speeds off after knocking a police officer to death



Police engage escaping suspect in wild chase



A 30-year-old police officer, Corporal Billy K. Fredreck, has died in a ghastly accident at the Bresuano Police Barrier in the Bono Region.



According to a report by Mynewsgh.com, the deceased was knocked down by a speeding driver who failed to stop on his order when he got to the barrier.

Isaac Koranteng, aged 50, was driving a Mitsubishi Container with registration number GC 1466 – 11 from Atebubu towards Ejura in the Ashanti Region.



After failing to stop on the signal of the police officer, the driver knocked him down, killing him instantly.



After committing the crime, the driver sped off in an attempt to escape the scene but was given a wild chase by other police officers at the barrier, who later apprehended him at Kasei.



He has since been taken into police custody to assist in the investigation, while the remains of Corporal Billy K Fredreck has since been deposited at the St Mathias Hospital at Yeji for preservation and autopsy.