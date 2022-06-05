30 years as an African Music and Dance teacher, helped me tour Europe - Spain based Ghanaian

Spain based Ghanaian Richard Kobina

Source: SVTV Africa

Spain based Ghanaian Richard Kobina has shared how beneficial his job as a cultural music teacher has been in his life.

Speaking on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Mr Kobina mentioned that before his international travels, he made several stops in different regions in Ghana, teaching the cultural dances and music.



According to Richard, he began in 1992 and has trained over 3000 people in Ghana and abroad. He shared a story of how he got the opportunity to travel to teach for the first time.



“I met someone in Ghana who introduced me to a gig abroad. I had no plans of travelling abroad at the time, but it happened. The first country I visited was Switzerland. It was mostly workshops that I attended, but we had contacts. So it was back and forth.”



Speaking on his experience teaching African music and dance in Spain, Mr Kobina revealed that they are open-minded and willing to learn.

“Moreover, they always want to learn something new, and they respect you if you are knowledgeable. There are few Ghanaians here in such jobs. It is mostly Senegalese,” he told DJ Nyaami.



“I’ve been to Poland, Switzerland, Denmark, Portugal, Netherlands and other countries. Spain is the best when it comes to the weather. It’s just like Ghana, but Switzerland is good when it comes to systems.”



Mr Kobina is married to a Spanish with four kids. He has not been active for about four years, taking care of his young children.