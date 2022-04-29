30 years of stable democracy is a remarkable achievement – Dr. Akwetey

The executive director of the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey

The executive director of the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey, has stated that Ghana has chalked an extraordinary achievement by being able to maintain a stable democracy for 30 years.



Dr. Akwetey stated that Ghanaians should be excited about this achievement and celebrate it.



“… I think it is commendable that we have had or found a scale of sustaining multi-party constitutional democracy that we have," asaaseradio.com quoted him as having said.

"... I think it is remarkable that on the 30th anniversary of the most stable democracy or Republic or constitution there was no buzz about it anywhere in town. In fact, some people were surprised that the president was going to speak and the announcement also came late. So that tells you that we are a bit unhappy or maybe seriously unhappy because this is a cause to celebrate, this is an achievement and yet we don’t feel happy about the development given…I think for me that is the sad part of it,” he said.



He added that the fact that this achievement is not being celebrated by the masses proves that Ghanaians are not happy.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, during his statement on the 30th Anniversary of the Referendum that approved the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, touted Ghana as operating the best democracy in the West African sub-region.



The president pointed out the political successes of the Fourth Republic in arriving at that conclusion.