31-year-old man killed in ghastly tricycle accident at Assin Atwereboanda

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 31-year-old tricycle rider died on the spot when the bike he was carting some logs with somersaulted in an accident at Assin Atwereboanda in the Assin North District of the Central Region.

The accident has been confirmed by the Assin Praso District Police Commander, DSP Moses Osakonor.

According to the police commander, the bucket of the tricycle had been removed to aid the transportation of the logs from the bush to Atwereboanda township.

The two other passengers sitting on the logs, jumped from the moving tricycle when they sensed danger.

The tricycle which was struggling with balancing eventually somersaulted and the rider who is the deceased got trapped under the logs.

George Appiah, alias Osimpo, died instantly after being trapped under the logs.

A police team that visited the accident scene have conveyed his body to a mortuary for preservation while investigations continue into the case.

The deceased was a Unit Committee Member for the Assin Atwereboanda area.

