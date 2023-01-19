31st Prophecies: Why does God not tell us when we will die himself? – IGP asks

IGP Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

The Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, has for the first time addressed the issue of 31st night prophecies by leaders of some faith-based organizations.

Speaking during a Public Accounting Committee hearing on Thursday, January 19, 2023, IGP Dampare said that the prophecies by most pastors create needless fear and panic in the country.



He added that the said prophets use the opportunity to show off, but they do not have the right to address Ghanaians on certain issues since they are not elected public officials.



“You are all elected to be Members of Parliament by our votes and therefore you have been empowered by the constitution and other laws to make certain proclamations, which is acceptable.



“But those who are prophets, who elected them over my life to just go out there and make pronouncements about me, where I’m not your family member, I’m not your church member.



“Why is it that God himself decided not to tell us when we are going to die? It means a lot… even then if you have a prophecy about someone dying… you have to put it in proverbs for the person to decipher it, but you don’t put fear and panic in the person, in the person’s immediate family, in the person’s extended family and in the whole country,” he said.

Dr Akuffo Dampare also said that he is not afraid of prophecies of him dying because he is not afraid of death.



“As for death the only thing I can do is to become a friend of it so that it can treat me with some leniency,” he said.



He added that Ghana is a Godly country, and the police will not allow people to use the name of God to create fear and panic.



“We are not against prophecies, go ahead and prophecy but when God speaks to you carry it in a manner that will ensure the sanctity of our nation, Ghana,” he reiterated.



IB/BOG