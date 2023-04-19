32nd edition of IBM&J SRC Awards and pageantry - Agnes Opoku Agyeman crowned overall best student

The 2023 IBM&J Awards

Source: Eric Murphy Asare, Contributor

Institute of Business Management and Journalism (IBM&J), Students Representative Council has crowned Ms. Nana Hemaa Sikapa and Ms. Agnes Opoku Agyeman as the queen of the institute and overall best student during their 32nd annual SRC awards and pageantry night held at Krofrom X5 in the Ashanti Region.

The SRC Awards and Pageantry Night is an event that celebrates and recognizes outstanding leaders and achievers in the student community. It provides a platform for students to showcase their talent, creativity, and innovation.



This year's event was hosted by two vibrant and talented student emcees who kept the audience entertained throughout the night. They introduced each nominee with enthusiasm and read out remarkable achievements and experiences, including leadership roles, academic excellence, and community service.



After the nomination, the judges deliberated and presented awards to the winners in various categories, including outstanding leadership, academic excellence, and alumni journalist and writer of the year.



As the night progressed, everyone was treated to an enjoyable performance from the university's dance troupe. They displayed their dynamism and artistry in a stunning contemporary dance, which wowed the audience.



The award ceremony ended with the crowning of the pageant queen and king. After a talent show, a question-and-answer round, and walking in fitting evening gowns and suits. Ms. Nana Ohemaa and Master Stephen Kwame Boamah were crowned the queen and King respectively, and Ms. Agnes Opoku Agyeman took the overall best student plaque.

Finally, Mr. Kobea Afriyie Gideon, the organizing committee chairman thanked the students for their massive attendance and support before and during the event.



In conclusion, the IBM&J SRC Awards and Pageantry Night is an incredible event that fosters a culture of excellence and promotes healthy competition among the students. The event brings together students from different faculties, and alumni and promotes diversity and exclusivity.



Other notable winners include.



Queen of IBM&J - Queen Abrewanan



Best Akan News Presenter - Comfort Asieduwaa

Best English News Presenter - Patience Quainoo



Most Decent Student - Benedicta Afotey



Outstanding Student Entrepreneur - Linda Addai



Student Journalist of the Year - Stephen Kwame Boamah



Student Actress/Actor of the Yeah - Rebecca Mills

Student Politician of the Year - Prince Yeboah



Student Personality of the Year - Rahmatu Mohammed



Most Promising Student of the Year - Jennifer Adwubi Ababio



Student Sports Personality of the Year - Appiah Owusu Florence



Alumni Writer of the Year- Eric Murphy Asare

Outstanding Alumni in Journalism - Alexander Addai