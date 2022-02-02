33,180 children at risk of child labour – Report

Executive Director for Child Rights International, Bright Appiah

Source: GNA

Child Rights International Ghana, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) that champion children's rights, says 33,180 children are at risk of child labour in the country.

The NGO said this in its Ghana Child Labour Monitoring System Report (GCLMSR).



The report stated that such children were likely to be influenced into the act by others who were already in it and, therefore, called for immediate measures, including educational support and awareness creation.



The report is based on data collected by the Organisation in 44,699 households in cocoa-growing communities from August 2020 to December 2021.



In all, 82,004 children between zero and seventeen years were captured, comprising 42,536 males and 39,468 females, in 35 districts across seven regions.



Mr Bright Appiah, Executive Director, Child Rights International, addressing the media on the report, said 2,791 children aged five to 17 were engaged in the worst forms of child labour, whereas 11,522 were engaged in hazardous child labour.

He said out of 51,221 children aged between five and 17 interviewed, a total of 24,966 children had participated in economic activities.



"About 23.3 per cent participated in cocoa farming as an economic activity, while 14, 389 children constituting 28. 1 per cent of children participated in domestic chores," he said.



Mr Appiah said the country had recorded some progress in tackling the menace, saying the situation had dwindled to 22.5 per cent as against higher percentages it recorded some years back.



He said that was due to various interventions implemented in such communities, including educational support and awareness creation on the adverse effects of the practice.



The Executive Director called on the government and other partners to sustain ongoing efforts towards children's education, saying that the more children were educated, the less they engaged in child labour.

"Government should coordinate planning, implementation and response to child labour activities in the cocoa sector."



"Regulatory bodies must ensure compliance with existing laws for curbing child labour," he added.



The Organisation, through the report, measured the incidence of child labour in households and provided support to children in cocoa-growing communities.