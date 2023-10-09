33-year-old Nurse murdered by 'wee smokers' in Walewale

Correspondence from North East Region

A 33-year-old nurse identified as Salifu Abdulai a.k.a Expensive, working at the Walewale Municipal Hospital in the North East Region has been beaten with hard objects to death by some 'Wee Smokers' at Walewale Moshifong.



The deceased, Salifu Abdulai was attacked on Sunday (8 October 2023) by the 'Wee Smokers' who pummeled him with hard objects on his head after they had a misunderstanding with him.



Sources reveal that Salifu was dumped somewhere in the area but his co-tenants rushed him to the Walewale district hospital for treatment at about 7 PM on Sunday.



He was later referred to Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) but was pronounced dead on arrival.



Salifu Abdulai was working at the Savelugu Municipal Hospital in the Northern Region but was transferred to the Walewale government hospital in 2022.

The Walewale cemetery which is closer to the Moshifong has been a hub for 'Wee Smokers' who always hide in the forest to take the 'Wee' and other substances like tramadol.



The cause of the fight leading to his death is not known as the municipal police command in Walewale says they are investigating the matter.



Information available to GhanaWeb indicates that one of the suspects has been arrested by the police in connection with the murder.



