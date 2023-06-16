34.8% of delegates want Bawumia to lead NPP – Survey

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

According to a recent survey conducted by Global InfoAnalytics and Citi TV/Citi FM among New Patriotic Party delegates, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has emerged as the favored candidate to lead the NPP into the 2024 presidential elections.

The survey results indicate that Dr. Bawumia secured 34.8% of the votes, followed by former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen with 27.9%, and Assin Central MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong with 12.5%.



The remaining candidates garnered less than 1% of the votes, while 8.9% of the delegates chose not to disclose their preferred candidate, and 15.1% remained undecided.



In a potential run-off scenario, the poll reveals that Alan Kyerematen would lead Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia by a margin of 38% to 37% of the votes. Among the delegates, 16% remained undecided, while 9% declined to reveal their voting intentions for a run-off.



The survey results present a challenging situation for the vice president, as 72% of delegates who initially voted for Kennedy Agyapong in the first round expressed their intention to support Mr. Kyerematen, compared to only 12% who favored Dr. Bawumia.



Furthermore, 55% of delegates who initially backed other presidential aspirants in the first round indicated their intention to vote for Mr. Kyerematen, while 25% expressed their support for Dr. Bawumia.

Regarding the direction of the country, 70% of the delegates believe that Ghana is heading in the right direction, while 24% believe it is going in the wrong direction. The remaining 6% did not express a definitive opinion.



In terms of the president's job approval, the survey found that 77% of delegates approve of the president's performance, while 17% disapprove. A small percentage of 6% did not provide an opinion.



The survey results shed light on the preferences of NPP delegates and indicate that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia currently holds a significant level of support within the party.



The NPP opened nomination on Friday, May 26, 2023, and subsequently closed the nomination process on Saturday, June 24, 2023.



Meanwhile, the NPP is set to reduce the number of its presidential hopefuls to five in a revised timetable of activities the party released on Monday, June 12, 2023.

According to the revised NPP timetable, the vetting of the prospective presidential aspirants will commence on July 3 to July 6, 2023.



The election of the five final aspirants from the 10 who have picked forms also will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023, and run-off will continue on Saturday, November 11, 2023, should there be any tie among aspirants.



This information is entailed in a press release signed by the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, according to a Joynews report.



A total of 10 NPP presidential candidate aspirants had picked up nomination forms as of Thursday, June 1, 2023, and had paid a non-refundable nomination fee of GH¢50,000.



The 10 include; Vice- President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, a former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Joe Ghartey, a businessman and energy expert Kwadwo Poku, a former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko, a former NPP General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, a former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh, a former Minister of State, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and a former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto.

