0
Menu
News

34-year-old man sentenced to death by hanging

Suicide File photo

Wed, 21 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A Cape Coast High Court in the Central Region has sentenced a 34-year-old man to death by hanging for murder.

Kofi Adjei, popularly known as Chilling committed a crime after he stabbed one Kankani to death with scissors during an argument.

The court after the trial found him guilty and consequently sentenced the convict to death by hanging following the Attorney General’s prosecution.

He has since been sent to the Nsawam Minimum Security Prisons.

NYA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP will be declared winner in 2024 elections - Prophet Badu Kobi
Valerie Sawyerr takes on 'incompetent' Chief of Staff
Ghanaian-born ex-PA of Queen Elizabeth II escorted her on final journey
The four Ghanaians who formally attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
September 21 declared public holiday
I'm defending her for my daily bread - Aisha Huang's lawyer
Sammy Gyamfi slams Akufo-Addo
Kwaku Annan confronts Ken Agyapong
King Charles III spoke with Akufo-Addo and Asantehene – Royal Reporter
How MPs reacted when Queen Elizabeth 'announced' JJ will be leaving office in 2000