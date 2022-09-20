7
Menu
News

34-year-old man sentenced to death by hanging for murder at Assin Fosu

Hanging1 File photo

Tue, 20 Sep 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Cape Coast High Court has sentenced a 34-year-old man to death by hanging for committing murder.

The convict, Kofi Adjei popularly known as Chilling had an altercation with the deceased who is known in Assin Fosu as Kankani.

As a result, the convict stabbed the deceased with scissors which led to his death.

The Cape Coast High court consequently sentenced Adjei to death by hanging following the Attorney General’s prosecution.

The convict has therefore been sent to the Nsawam Minimum Security Prisons.

Meanwhile, some of the residents who spoke in an interview with Kasapa FM News’, Yaw Boagyan said they are happy with the court ruling.

According to the residents, this is not the first time the convict has been involved in such crimes and murders.

 

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm defending her for my daily bread - Aisha Huang's lawyer
Sammy Gyamfi slams Akufo-Addo
Kwaku Annan confronts Ken Agyapong
King Charles III spoke with Akufo-Addo and Asantehene – Royal Reporter
How MPs reacted when Queen Elizabeth 'announced' JJ will be leaving office in 2000
Presidential staffer defends Togbe Afede troll despite backlash
How Akufo-Addo announced attendance to Queen’s funeral
Ken Agyapong halted exposé on churches for political reasons - Kwaku Annan
Watch Ghanaian chiefs happily gifting gold to Queen Elizabeth II in 1961
Richie reveals the main reason why Asem parted left Lynx Entertainment