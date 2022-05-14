34-year-old mason stabs lover for breaking up with him

The suspect is currently on the run

A 34-year-old mason, Agyei Nsiah, 34, is currently on the run after allegedly stabbing his fiancee multiple times.

The jealous lover is said to have stabbed the fiancee after he had lured her to come home for money.



Details of the story revealed that the two dated for a year but the victim recently told Nsiah that she was no longer interested in the relationship and hence they should end it.



Agyei Nsiah is said to have conducted his own investigation and discovered that the fiancee was dating another man and that was the reason she ended the relationship with him.



He then called the victim and told her she had some money for her.



The victim then went to see Nsiah at Pokukrom where they both reside.

Unknown to the victim, the suspect had other plans.



Agyei Nsiah allegedly stabbed the victim and told her she was wicked because he had invested in her, paid for her apprenticeship, and provided for her all the time.



It took the intervention of some residents to rescue the lady after she had screamed for help.



She is currently responding to treatment at the hospital.



The Police have since mounted a search for the suspect.