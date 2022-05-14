3
Menu
News

34-year-old mason stabs lover for breaking up with him

KNIFE BLOOD9 The suspect is currently on the run

Sat, 14 May 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A 34-year-old mason, Agyei Nsiah, 34, is currently on the run after allegedly stabbing his fiancee multiple times.

The jealous lover is said to have stabbed the fiancee after he had lured her to come home for money.

Details of the story revealed that the two dated for a year but the victim recently told Nsiah that she was no longer interested in the relationship and hence they should end it.

Agyei Nsiah is said to have conducted his own investigation and discovered that the fiancee was dating another man and that was the reason she ended the relationship with him.

He then called the victim and told her she had some money for her.

The victim then went to see Nsiah at Pokukrom where they both reside.

Unknown to the victim, the suspect had other plans.

Agyei Nsiah allegedly stabbed the victim and told her she was wicked because he had invested in her, paid for her apprenticeship, and provided for her all the time.

It took the intervention of some residents to rescue the lady after she had screamed for help.

She is currently responding to treatment at the hospital.

The Police have since mounted a search for the suspect.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
10 other jobs John Mahama could focus on should he never become president again
'Halt your populist rhetoric or face our wrath' - Fixing The Country Movement cautions Haruna Iddrisu, others
UGBS denied me admission despite having aggregate 9 – Education Minister recounts
Akufo-Addo appoints Mahama as ECG Managing Director
Meet the grandson of IK Acheampong who is an American football star
All you need to know about the process of nationality switch
Chairman Wontumi questions Delay over hardship complains
Chairman Wontumi questions Delay over hardship complains
Chairman Wontumi blasts Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's aide
Fameye causes commotion at airport
Related Articles: