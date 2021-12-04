34-year-old named municipal best farmer for Lower Manya Krobo

34-year-old, Enoch Kwablah Tettey

Source: Michael Oberteye, Contributor

34-year-old Enoch Kwablah Tettey has emerged the Overall Best Farmer in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal of the Eastern Region at the 37th National Farmers’ Day held at Kpong.

The event was held under the theme: ‘Planting for Food and Jobs – Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana.’



For his prize, the best farmer received a tricycle, wax prints, bags of fertilizer, four cutlasses and a certificate.



Senior high school graduate, Kwablah who has been engaged in farming for the past 20 years cultivates 3 acres of cassava, four acres of maize, 3 acres of cocoa, one acre of yam and cocoyam and one acre of plantain.



Also a livestock farmer, the municipal best farmer has 87 local and foreign birds and twelve sheep.



Enoch Kwablah Tettey in an interview though elated about the award, expressed regret over the poor roadwork in most farming communities in the municipality.



“My appeal is to the government to come fix our roads for us since large quantities of food come from there,” he said.

The young man who was introduced into agriculture at age 14 by his mother urged the youth to venture into agribusiness and stop the over dependence on white collar jobs.



He posited: “Agriculture is a business so anyone who wants to progress must go into farming because for me, I don’t rely on white collar jobs.”



Asked about his prospects for the future in his farming business, the best farmer said he had his eyes on the national best farmer award in the near or distant farmer.



Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Lower Manya Krobo, Honourable Simon Kweku Tetteh said the country was on course to consolidating the huge investment and improvement the agric sector has received over the past five years.



He was emphatic that the NPP government has invested heavily in the agric sector since assuming office.



“Evidence abounds for all to see that the agric sector is receiving unprecedented support through massive investment aimed at transforming and modernizing the sector,” noted the Assembly Chief.

He urged all to continue to support farmers by eating and utilizing what they grow as consuming foreign products continued to affect Ghana’s economy.



On his part, Agric Director for Lower Manya Krobo, Mr. Godswill Komla Glante noted that agriculture has regained its importance for some time now due to various government flagship interventions like planting for planting and jobs and planting for export and rural development.



He however bemoaned situations of poor road networks, climatic changes, poor pricing of farm produce, and high prices of agrochemicals as some of the challenges confronting peasant farmers and called on stakeholders in the agric value chain to adopt climate smart techniques to enhance sustainable food production.



Mr. Komla Glante also outlined a number of interventions initiated by the department of agriculture such as distribution of seedlings, fertilisers, livestock, etc to assist the farmers.



Chairman for the occasion and chief of Menekpo in the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Teye Adjiso III said chiefs were ready to assist the farming activities by offering lands to individuals keen on venturing into farming.