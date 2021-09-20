34-year-old suspect shot dead in failed bank robbery

The gang are said to have attempted to gain access to the banking hall but failed

• A gang of suspected robbers are reported to have exchanged gunfire with a private security officer of Adonteng Rural Bank of Abomosu

• The gang are said to have attempted to gain access to the banking hall but failed



• The body of a 34-year-old man identified as Joseph Annor was later found with gunshot wound around the bank



A suspected member of a gang that attempted to rob the Adonteng Rural Bank branch at Abomosu in the Atiwa West District has been shot dead.



The incident, according to a Daily Guide report, sighted by GhanaWeb occurred on Friday, September 17, 2021.



The Branch Manager of the bank, Bernice Brago, is said to have narrated that the gang, armed with weapons and wearing face masks, stormed the premises of the bank and exchanged gunshots with the private security officer on duty, in their attempt to access the banking hall.

A team of police officers, who visited the crime scene following the repelled attack on the bank, found that the armed men shattered the glass door leading to the banking hall and destroyed parts of the window frame.



An empty BB cartridge and a crowbar was also found on the scene.



In combing the area around the scene, the police team reportedly found the lifeless body of the male suspect lying in a pool of blood about 120 meters behind the bank.



The deceased was later identified as Annor Joseph, a 34-year-old man from Abomosu. The suspect had on him a mobile phone and also spotted was a gunshot wound on his throat area.



The Eastern Regional Command Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, Inspector Francis Gomado, is said to have confirmed the incident adding that the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Kibi Government Hospital morgue for preservation awaiting autopsy, while the crime scene has been scanned for further evidence.