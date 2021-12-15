34-year-old teacher arrested for sodomizing 60-year-old man at Twifo Nyinase

A jailed person

A 34-year-old teacher at Twifo Nyinase Roman Catholic Basic School has been arrested for sodomizing a 60-year-old man.

Alexander Akwasi Acquah, a class two teacher at Twifo Nyinase Roman Catholic Basic School in the Twifo Atti-Morkwa District of the Central Region is reported to have engaged in anal sex with Opanin Koofie, 60 years of age who is the former Unit Committee Chairman of Twifo Nyinase.



Opanin Koofie in an interview with EIB Network’s Central Regional Correspondent Yaw Boagyan, said the teacher Alexander Akwasi Acquah came to him to inquire whether he (the victim) was in the house alone or with others.



After finding out that Opanin Koofie was alone in the house, Alexander Acquah later took him to a drinking spot and bought him some acholic drinks.



Subsequently, teacher Alexander Acquah requested to spend the night with Opanin Koofie because he claimed his sisters had arrived from Accra and were going to use his room.

Opanin Koofie agreed and asked him to spend the night as the teacher pleaded.



Opanin Koofie revealed that the suspect forcefully removed his boxer shorts in the middle of the night and penetrated his anus.



He added that due to his age he couldn’t fight the suspect but shouted for people in the house to come and rescue him.



The Twifo Ati-Morkwa District Director of education Mr. Anthony Takyi also confirmed the incident and indicated that he has received such a report adding the directorate is assisting the police with the investigation.