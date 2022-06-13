35 staff of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital infected by COVID-19

File photo: Staff of Korle Bu infected by COVID-19

Some 35 staff of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital have reportedly contracted the COVID-19 virus.



According to sources at the hospital, 70 percent of the 35 infected staff got the virus from within the hospital while 30 percent of the infections came from outside the health facility, asaaseradio.com reports.



A notice shared by the authorities of the hospital has urged its staff to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols so as to protect themselves.



“As healthcare workers, learn to live safely with coronavirus (COVID-19), it is our responsibility to reduce the risk of catching COVID-19 and passing it on to another healthcare worker or family members,” asaaseradio.com quoted the notice shared by the hospital to its staff.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has indicated that there has been a gradual surge in the number of COVID-19 cases across the Greater Accra Region over the last month.



According to the Director-General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, Ghana is currently recording a total of 44 cases daily.



The development follows relatively low cases of the virus recorded in previous months - March and April.



Breaking down the figures during a press briefing on Wednesday, May 8, 2022, Dr. Kuma Aboagye said “the average daily cases of COVID-19 recorded in Greater Accra Region has increased from 1.3 in April to 13.3 cases in May to 44 cases per day in June.’



According to him, the country was recording a total of 4,488 confirmed cases in January, which reduced to 2,523 in February with an average of 84 cases recorded in a day.



These numbers further reduced to 152 in March and then to 39 in April. The numbers however started rising again in May to 399 and currently, there are 267 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The Ghana Health Service Director-General however emphasized that the current outbreak is currently amongst children between 0 and 15 years.



The service has also advocated for all to keep the safety protocols and wear nose masks, especially in enclosed areas.



