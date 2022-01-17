35-year-old man jailed 90-days for stealing Okro

Man steals sack load of Okro from a farm

Serial phone thief arrested at Trede



Court jails two for stealing



The Twedie Circuit Court in the Ashanti Region has handed a 90-day sentence to a 35-year-old man arrested for stealing a sack of Okro.



The suspect Kwame Nkansah according to a report by Kessben FM’s Kwasi Ntiamoah was arrested by Police at Trede in the Ashanti Region following a report by a farm owner.



The suspect is said to have entered an Okro farm to harvest a sack load of the vegetable but was spotted by the farmer who reported him to the police.

The Circuit Court judge presiding on the case is said to have pronounced a 90-day jail term on the suspect.



Electrician jailed four months for stealing mobile phones



The Twedie Circuit Court again is reported to have handed a four-month jail term to another suspect identified as Kwasi Amoah.



Kwasi Amoah according to the reporter is an electrician who specializes in repairing faulty blenders.



Described as a serial thief, the 38-year-old is said to have engaged in stealing mobile phones from his clients when he goes to their homes to offer his services.

One of such incidents resulted in his arrest and the court has asked him to serve jail term as punishment.



Watch video below:



