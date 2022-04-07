35-year-old ‘trotro’ driver rapes married woman over GH¢5

File photo

Woman going for payment of GH¢5 raped

I woke up in a hotel to realise I have been raped – Victim



I will ensure that the accused person is prosecuted – Husband of victim



The Bawjiase Police Command in the Central Region have arrested a 35-year-old ‘trotro’ driver, identified as Kwabena Ebo for drugging and sexually assaulting a married woman.



Kwabena Ebo allegedly drugged the married woman who had gone to him to demand payment of GH¢ 5 for sausage he bought from her, citinewsroom.com reports.



Speaking in an interview with Citi News, the victim said that she woke up in a hotel to realise she had been raped by the ‘trotro’ driver even though she was having her period.