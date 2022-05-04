36,122 students receive scholarships from the Church of Pentecost

Eric Nyamekye, Chairman of The Church of Pentecost

Source: Felix Dela Klutse, Contributor

The Church of Pentecost has offered full educational scholarships to a total of 36,122 young Ghanaians at various levels of education in Ghana.

This cost the church a total amount of seven million, twenty-seven thousand and seventy-six Ghana Cedis, eighty-five pesewas (GHS7,027,076.85), making it arguably the biggest educational support to be offered by a religious and corporate organization in Ghana.



This was disclosed by the Chairman of The Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, in his State-of-the-Church Address delivered at the Opening Session of the 17th Session of the Extraordinary Council Meeting of the church on Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at the Pentecost Convention Centre (PCC), Gomoa-Fetteh, near Kasoa in the Central Region of Ghana.



This is quite a significant feat by an organization considering the fact that the Government of Ghana in a tweet on Monday, April 11, 2022, revealed that it had provided about 46,000 local students scholarships.



The initiative by The Church of Pentecost goes a long way to give hope to parents and the beneficiary students who hitherto had no hope of pursuing education at the tertiary level.



In his address, the Chairman indicated that the close to 40,000 beneficiaries of the church’s educational support were drawn from the various districts, areas, and ministries in 2021, together with the headquarters.

Apostle Nyamekye indicated that out of the total amount spent on the scholarships, the Headquarters alone contributed GHS 500,735.35 under the Pentecost Education Scholarship Scheme (PESS), only meant for tertiary students.



Most of the beneficiaries are students of the Pentecost University (PU), which is now a fully chartered tertiary institution.



According to the Chairman, The Church of Pentecost is committed to supporting its members to be educated, as it holds education in high esteem.



He pointed out that the Pentecost Social Services (PENTSOS), the social services wing of the church, operates a total of 98 basic schools, two Senior High Schools, and two vocational training institutes in the country.



He added that PENTSOS also collaborated with the Pentecost Education and IT Workers Guilds to develop a robust integrated school information management system to strengthen the supervision and monitoring in Pentecost Schools.