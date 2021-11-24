36-year-old painter arrested with 228 parcels of Indian hemp

Police tipped about transportation of suspected Indian hemp into Accra
The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested a 36-year-old professional gardener and painter for possessing narcotic drugs without unlawful authority.
Haruna Iddrisu, according to the police, has been identified as the main distributor for a drug transporting syndicate who has been on the police's wanted list.
The police say they acted on intelligence that the syndicate had managed to transport some Indian hemp into the capital city and had hidden it at a secret location.
“Police following receipt of the information mounted surveillance and arrested the suspect at his hideout near Ashaiman and retrieved some 228 slabs of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.
“The Police trailed suspect Haruna Iddrisu and succeeded in arresting him at his hideout in Gbetsile, near Ashaiman, together with 228 slabs of dried leaves all suspected to be Indian Hemp,” the police said at a press conference held Wednesday, November 24, 2021.
While sounding a strong caution to criminals to desist from their activities, the Accra Police Command said investigations into the bust is still ongoing and that the public will be brought to speed on the matter.
