36-year-old painter arrested with 228 parcels of Indian hemp

The 228 slabs of suspected Indian Hemp seized by the police

Police tipped about transportation of suspected Indian hemp into Accra

Police bust drug transporting syndicate



Main distributor for drug syndicate arrested at Gbestile



The Accra Regional Police Command has arrested a 36-year-old professional gardener and painter for possessing narcotic drugs without unlawful authority.



Haruna Iddrisu, according to the police, has been identified as the main distributor for a drug transporting syndicate who has been on the police's wanted list.



The police say they acted on intelligence that the syndicate had managed to transport some Indian hemp into the capital city and had hidden it at a secret location.



“Police following receipt of the information mounted surveillance and arrested the suspect at his hideout near Ashaiman and retrieved some 228 slabs of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.