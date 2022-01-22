363 police recruits sworn-in at Ho

Newly inducted policemen in Ho

Source: GNA

A total of 363 recruits have been sworn in at the Regional Police Training School in Ho.

The recruits took the oath of enlistment and the oath of secrecy.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Mr. Edward Oduro Kwateng, the Regional Police Commander, welcomed the recruits to the Training School and said they counted themselves privileged to be at the best Centre since the school produced the overall best recruits two consecutive times in the last Standardized Recruit Final Examination.



He entreated the recruits to be humble and commit time to their studies and other non-academic training for “battles are only won after hard training” to become effective police officers.



The Commanding officer for the school, Chief Superintendent Mr. William Yankee Acolatse, encouraged the recruits to be disciplined and uphold the regulations of the school.



He reminded them of the institution’s stance on indiscipline, saying, “the school will not tolerate recalcitrant recruits and will not hesitate to dismiss anyone who flouts any of our rules.”



He also reminded the recruits to be guided by the COVID-19 protocols in the school.

Some recruits expressed their joy and praised the level of discipline in the school.



They were also happy about the serene atmosphere within which they would be trained.



The Regional Police Training School, Ho was officially opened on 18th August 1961 for the training of Local Authority staff.



Seven years later, the formal training of 64 Police recruits started in the school in 1968.



The school has since produced a good deal of recruits.