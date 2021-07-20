365 security personnel deployed in E/R for ‘Anti-violence Advocacy Outreach’

Deployed immigration personnel

At least 365 security personnel were yesterday deployed to five communities in the Eastern Region to engage community members on security issues.

They comprised of 115 police and 250 immigration personnel with support from the Ambulances Service.



The communities were Asesewa, Akateng, Somaya Aprede and Adukrom.



The programme dubbed “Anti violence Advocacy outreach” organised by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) was aimed at educating the residents on crime related issues.



The Commanding Officer of the CTD, Chief Superintendent of Police (C/Supt) Raymond Wiejom Adofiem, who led the operation told journalists at Akaa in the Okere District here, said the programme was part of training for personnel in the security agencies who were trained in counter terrorism operations.



He said the programme was also part of the “high risk operational, survival and public boarder space protection.”

He said the role of the citizenry in crime prevention was crucial, adding that partnership was paramount to clamp down on crimes.



“The community engagement would help the residents open up and discuss issues on security within their areas”, Chief Supt Adofiem added.



He said the discussion would also seek to breach the gap between the police and the community.



The Commanding Officer said after the community engagements their issues would be analysed and addressed.



He urged the residents in the communities to collaborate with security agencies in crime prevention by providing reliable information to them.