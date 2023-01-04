2
37 Military Hospital NMTC not issuing admissions – Admission C’tee

Wed, 4 Jan 2023 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The 37 Military Hospital Nursing and Midwifery Training College (NMTC) has denied reports of the purported issuance of admissions to prospective applicants by the Student Representative Council (SRC).

“The Admission Committee of NMTC wishes to state categorically that the College completed admissions as at Thursday 24 November 2022.

“Any issue regarding admissions on the above subject is untrue and should be disregarded,” the authorities of the College said.

Consequently, members of the general public and interested applicants have been strongly advised to stop patronising fraudster recruiters online and to seek clarifications on admissions through the appropriate channels.

