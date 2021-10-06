37 Military Hospital begins one-month breast cancer screening

37 Military Hospital

Source: GNA

The 37 Military Hospital has begun a one-month breast cancer screening to create awareness of the disease for early diagnosis and treatment.

Captain (GN) Edward Owusu Nyarko, the Officer In-charge of Public Health at the Hospital, said the exercise, which started on Friday, October 1, formed part of activities to celebrate the month and would provide daily public screening between 0830 and 1330 hours.



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Accra, he said the screening was free, giving the assurance that the mammogram machine was also in good shape, hence women should feel free to visit the Hospital to have their breasts checked.



He advised that people visiting the Hospital should strictly adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols.



Breast cancer awareness month, also referred to as “Pink October,” is commemorated annually in October to ensure screening, diagnosis, treatment, and support.

These include improved palliative care for women living with the disease to reduce the number of related deaths.



Data shows that breast cancer forms 31.8 percent of female cancers and it is a major contributor to cancer-related deaths among women.



Other hospitals embarking on breast cancer screening exercises include the Korle-Bu Polyclinic and the Lester Hospital.