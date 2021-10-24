37 suspects arrested at Ada over alleged stealing of police firearm, boot

The 37 suspects were picked up after the police raided the area

• The people of Ada West and the police had a scuffle recently

• The police in the area were offering protection to a company there



• The Assemblyman's properties were destroyed in the process of the arrest



Some 37 residents of Luhour in the Ada West District of the Greater Accra region are in the grips of the police after what is being reported as a confrontation between the two parties.



A report by citinewsroom.com said that the members of the community got into a scuffle with police officers during which process a firearm belonging to the latter got missing. Some residents were arrested subsequently.



The policemen are said to have been in the area to provide security for Electrochem Company Limited, a company advancing measures to mine salt in the area.



“The community advised itself appropriately that they are going have a self-defense mechanism against the coming of the investor into the community.

“They asked the men what their mission in the community was and it seems explanations offered to the community were not satisfactory enough. In the course of the conversation, one of the men jumped into the back of the pick-up to get his gun,” the assembly member for the area, Isaac Gbenatey, said.



It is also reported that the residents also made away with some ammunition and a boot belonging to a policeman, following which the police returned to the community and raided various homes.



The 37 suspects were then picked up by police who reportedly vandalized some properties in the process, Isaac Gbenatey claimed.



“They broke people’s doors, burnt motorbikes, and broke the screens of some plasma TVs in their rooms. People who were even ill on their sickbeds were driven out of their rooms,” he said.



