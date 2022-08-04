2
37-year-old Evangelist arrested for sodmising 15-year-old boy

A 37-year-old evangelist, Frederick Darko, is in the grips of the Gomoa Nyanyano police for sodomising a 15-year-old boy.

The victim alleged that the evangelist has been sodomising him for about two years now.

Frederick Darko, a self-styled evangelist had sought permission from the parents of the victim to live with him but he later turned the poor boy into a sex object under the guise of cleansing him from a spiritual problem.

According to the victim, he was threatened by Fredrick not to inform anyone of his ordeal or else he will be killed.

The victim, however, opened up to his mother after he fell ill.

The mother of the victim, Millicent Yeboah narrating the incident to Kasapa FM News’ Yaw Boagyan called on the police to conduct thorough investigations into the matter and have the suspect punished.

The suspect, Frederick Darko is expected to appear before the Ofaakor circuit court on Friday, August 5, 2022.

