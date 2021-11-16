37-year-old prophetess murdered in Tarkwa

File Photo

Correspondence from Western Region:

A 37-year-old, Prophetess Rose Amponsah Boafo has been murdered by unknown persons at Akyempim, a suburb of Tarkwa.



Rose Amponsah Boafo who was the leader of the Word of Knowledge Church was killed in her counselling room on Monday afternoon.



She was stabbed at the back of her neck and in her left rib with her intestines out.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, the Tarkwa Divisional Crime Officer, Supt Kusi Appiah said, “we received information between 2 and 3pm on Monday that someone had been killed at Akyempim around the DVLA Office, a suburb of Tarkwa. We rushed there and saw that the woman had been killed in the counselling room”.

The Crime Officer added that “the husband of the deceased told the police that he received a call from one lady called Esi who said she missed a call from the deceased but she was calling back but she was not picking. Esi then called Mr Boafo so she could speak to the deceased. Mr Boafo decided to go and give the phone to his wife to speak to Esi. But to his surprise his wife was lying in a pool of blood in the counseling room and shouted for the help of neighbours who called the police.”



According to the Crime Officer, preliminary information they had was that the suspected assailants (about six of them) came with a taxi to the premises to commit the crime.



Suot Kusi Appiah pleaded with the public to provide the police with the necessary information in order to arrest the perpetrators of the crime.