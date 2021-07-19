378 suspects arrested in Accra ahead of Eid al-Adha festivity

The police say they have arrested some 378 suspects in various localities in Accra

• The police says it has arrested some nearly 400 persons ahead of the Eid al-Adha

• A statement from the police said this was done in a week in some major communities in Accra



• The police has therefore asked persons to stay safe, while urging them to continue to help them fight crime



378 suspects have been arrested by the Accra Regional Police Command as part of efforts to rid the metropolis of criminal activities and create an enabling environment for an incident-free Eidul Adha celebration tomorrow, a statement has said.



The suspects, caught in its recent one-week operation which begun on July 13 through to July 19, 2021, “saw to the arrest of 354 males and 24 females from various hideouts in Accra.”



A statement from the police added that the “operation was conducted out simultaneously across all divisions and districts commands and in areas such as Sowutuom, Kwabenya, Osu, Kotobabi, Airport, Dansoman, Oyibi, Mamprobi, Abokobi Ayi Mensah, Darkuman, Cantoments, Kaneshie, Korle bu, Kokrobite, Adenta, Tesano, Legon and Nungua.”

Aged between 19 and 57, the police statement said the suspects have been detained, awaiting screening, and in the case of those found culpable, arraigned.



“Items retrieved include quantities of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana, sachets of liquid substances laced with narcotics, 33 motorbikes, laptops, mobile phones, knives, cutlasses, and other offensive weapons,” it added.



The statement urged the general public to continue to offer the police the needed support in its crime-fighting efforts in the area of volunteering credible information and being on the lookout for unsuspecting persons or activities.



