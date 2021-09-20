38 women out of 260 MMDCE nominees worrying – PNC

PNC

The People’s National Convention (PNC) has expressed worry over what it describes as the inadequate female representation in the nomination of metropolitan, municipal and district assemblies across the country.

Out of the 260 nominees, 38 are females whereas 222 are males.



No female was nominated in the Western and Ahafo regions according to the list.



In the Greater Accra Region, eight females were nominated for the MMDCEs role. But 21 males were nominated in the same region.



Reacting to the list, the PNC in a statement stated that “Article 35 (6b) of the constitution of Ghana instructs that gender balance is ensured in the recruitment and appointment to public offices, it is, therefore, inappropriate for the female gender to constitute approximately 15% (38 out of 260) in the latest nomination of MMDCEs.”



“Is this not in clear violation of the letter and spirit of the 1992 constitution of our country?” the PNC quizzed.

The party said the inadequate women representation is “very worrying since this unfair treatment meted out to the female gender is becoming the norm.”



The PNC further noted that female appointment to the MMDCEs position has been hovering around the same percentage, 15%, in the past and this is not good for a country that has been touted as beacon of democracy and good governance in the Sub-Sahara Africa.



The PNC reiterated that women constitutes the majority of Ghana’s population and as such appointing few of them “in this very important position of MMDCEs” cannot be in line with the dictate of the constitution.



The party is, thus, calling on President Akufo-Addo to reconsider his nomination list for the MMDCEs for the good of the country.



“We assure fellow Ghanaians that a future PNC government would pass the Affirmative Action Bill to ensure adequate representation of women in all appointed positions,” the PNC statement signed by its General Secretary Janet Asana Nabla said.