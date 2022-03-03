38-year-old beats his father to a pulp at Pemeeso in Prestea Huni Valley

The culprit threatened to butcher anyone who tried to stop him

38-year-old Kwasi Nimako, alias Biico is in the grips of the Bogoso Police Command for beating his father to a pulp over a cocoa farm at Pemeeso, a community in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality.



Biico is said to have been struggling with his father over a cocoa farm he's been demanding from his father Opanin Amoani who is 88 years old.



According to the Unit Committee Chairman of the area, Abraham Agyemang, Opanin Amoani had returned from Bogoso on Tuesday evening, enjoying a meat pie he bought from Bogoso on his veranda when Biico attacked him with a stick and beat him mercilessly.



He grabbed a machete threatening to butcher anyone who tries to come closer to him.



“Biico is a well-built guy, and because of that everyone was afraid to get closer when he was beating his father,” Mr. Agyemang explained.



He added that “someone from behind fired a warning shot and this frightened Biico to ran away and we quickly rushed the old man to the hospital.”

Biico has accused his father of killing his mother, hence his plan to kill his father in retaliation.



The incident happened when lights were out in the community on Tuesday evening.



Speaking in an interview, Opanyin Amoani’s daughter, Adwoa Kissiwaa said “Biico wants to kill my father in order to take his cocoa farm and property when my father is not dead because he claims my father killed his mother, an allegation he (Biico) cannot substantiate."



Kissiwa noted that “this bad attitude of Biico has been going on for a while now with the police unable to arrest him, until yesterday, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, someone blew an alarm for the police to arrest from his hideout.



"My father was rushed to the Wassa Akropong Government Hospital but he had to be transferred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital because of a fracture he developed in one of his legs."