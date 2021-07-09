38-year-old man killed, others injured in accident at Sefwi Dominibo No2

One of the cars involved in the collision that claimed one life

Source: GNA

A 38-year-old man, Maxwell Donkor a staff of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), at the Bibiani office died in a fatal motor accident around the Sefwi Dominibo No2 Police checkpoint.

The accident, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, July 7, 2021, also left six others in critical condition and are now on admission at the Bibiani government hospital.



The Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai District Police Commander, Superintendent Augustine Mensah told the GNA that, the unfortunate incident occurred when an Opel Astra with the registration number Gw 6405-W and Mazda taxi cab with a registration number AS 8455-20 collided.



Supt. Mensah explained that initial investigations into the accident indicated that, the driver of the Mazda taxi cab failed to stop when the Police at the checkpoint signalled him to do so, but, in the process, he veered off from his lane and collided with the Opel Astra which was packed at the opposite side of the checkpoint.

The District Commander said the body of the deceased had been deposited at the Bibiani Government Hospital morgue pending an autopsy, while the injured on admission are responding to treatment.



He attributed the accident to the reckless driving by the Mazda taxi cab driver, Desmond Adjei who made unsafe overtaking at the Police checkpoint.



Supt. Mensah appealed to drivers especially, tricycle “Pragya” riders to be law-abiding, comply with road safety regulations to curb such avoidable accidents to save innocent lives.