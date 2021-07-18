382 new coronavirus cases confirmed, active load 2,853, death toll 812

Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll is now 812, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service as of 14 July 2021, have indicated.
The active cases also stand at 2,858.
Some 382 new cases were recently confirmed.
Of the total active caseload, 12 are critical while 27 are severe.
The country has recorded a total of 98,817 cases since the virus entered Ghana in mid-March 2020.
Of that number, some 95,147 have recovered.
So far, Ghana has vaccinated 1,271,393 people with 865,422 having had their first dose and 405,971 taking their second dose.
Regional breakdown of COVID cases nationwide:
Greater Accra Region - 54,115
Ashanti Region - 16,889
Western Region - 5,984
Eastern Region - 4,559
Central Region - 3,552
Volta Region - 2,664
Northern Region - 1,661
Bono Region - 1,494
Bono East Region - 1,467
Upper East Region - 1,321
Western North Region - 935
Ahafo Region - 847
Upper West Region - 500
Oti Region - 467
North East Region - 231
Savanna Region - 132
- Four more deaths sends Ghana's coronavirus death toll to 810
- Public Health Association warns public over the fast spread of “Delta Variant”
- Government must tighten coronavirus restrictions - Expert
- France to require negative coronavirus test within 24 hours for some European arrivals
- Coronavirus: 1.2 million out of targeted 20 million vaccines administered so far
- Read all related articles