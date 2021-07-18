0
News

382 new coronavirus cases confirmed, active load 2,853, death toll 812

Sun, 18 Jul 2021 Source: classfmonline.com

Ghana’s COVID-19 death toll is now 812, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service as of 14 July 2021, have indicated.

The active cases also stand at 2,858.

Some 382 new cases were recently confirmed.

Of the total active caseload, 12 are critical while 27 are severe.

The country has recorded a total of 98,817 cases since the virus entered Ghana in mid-March 2020.

Of that number, some 95,147 have recovered.

So far, Ghana has vaccinated 1,271,393 people with 865,422 having had their first dose and 405,971 taking their second dose.

Regional breakdown of COVID cases nationwide:

Greater Accra Region - 54,115

Ashanti Region - 16,889

Western Region - 5,984

Eastern Region - 4,559

Central Region - 3,552

Volta Region - 2,664

Northern Region - 1,661

Bono Region - 1,494

Bono East Region - 1,467

Upper East Region - 1,321

Western North Region - 935

Ahafo Region - 847

Upper West Region - 500

Oti Region - 467

North East Region - 231

Savanna Region - 132

Source: classfmonline.com
